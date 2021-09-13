All Afghan Troops, Civilians Leave Uzbekistan - Tashkent

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) All Afghan civilians and servicemen who were located in Uzbekistan have left the Central Asian country over the past two days, Yusup Kabulzhanov, the Uzbekistani Foreign Ministry's spokesman, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Due to the well-known events in Afghanistan, a group of former military personnel and representatives of the civilian population of Afghanistan illegally crossed the state border of Uzbekistan and were detained. On September 12-13, all Afghan citizens who were on the territory of Uzbekistan were evacuated to another country," the spokesman said.