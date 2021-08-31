All Afghanistan Is Under Taliban Control After Pullout of Foreign Troops - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) All foreign military personnel have left the territory of Afghanistan, now the country is completely under the control of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Mohammad Naim, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik.

"Yes, the last foreign serviceman has left the territory of Afghanistan.

Now the entire territory of the country is under the control of the Taliban. Now our state has become free and independent," Naim said.

The Taliban have repeatedly demanded that the United States and its allies complete the evacuation of their contingent from Afghanistan by August 31. The Taliban control the entire territory of the country, except for the Panjshir province, where, under the banner of the Northern Alliance, resistance was declared from among those who refused to recognize the Taliban's authority.