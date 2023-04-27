All Akkuyu NPP Units to Be Put Into Operation by 2028 - Erdogan

All blocs of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will be put into operation by 2028, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the fuel loading ceremony at the NPP

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) All blocs of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will be put into operation by 2028, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the fuel loading ceremony at the NPP.

"All units of the power plant will be put into operation gradually until 2028. This power plant will provide 10% of electricity consumption in our country," Erdogan said at the ceremony.