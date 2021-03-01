All Apple Stores in US Open First Time Since COVID-19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Apple has opened all of its 270 stores in the United States for business for the first time in almost a year since the implementation of the restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures, a spokesman for the tech giant told CNBC on Monday

Apple's last closed US locations in Texas reopened as the United States began to emerge from the pandemic-related lockdowns, after a drop in infection rates and ramp-up in vaccine distributions for the virus, the report said.

However, Apple will not receive walk-in customers everywhere in order to protect its customers and some stores will operate on an appointment-only basis, the report added.

On March 13, 2020, Apple announced that it was closing all of its stores outside China as the coronavirus began spreading around the world. At the time, the closings were only scheduled through March 27.

Since that first announcement, Apple has proactively reopened and reclosed locations around the world, often acting in advance of official government restrictions.