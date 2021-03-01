UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Apple Stores In US Open First Time Since COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:19 PM

All Apple Stores in US Open First Time Since COVID-19 - Reports

Apple has opened all of its 270 stores in the United States for business for the first time in almost a year since the implementation of the restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures, a spokesman for the tech giant told CNBC on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Apple has opened all of its 270 stores in the United States for business for the first time in almost a year since the implementation of the restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures, a spokesman for the tech giant told CNBC on Monday.

Apple's last closed US locations in Texas reopened as the United States began to emerge from the pandemic-related lockdowns, after a drop in infection rates and ramp-up in vaccine distributions for the virus, the report said.

However, Apple will not receive walk-in customers everywhere in order to protect its customers and some stores will operate on an appointment-only basis, the report added.

On March 13, 2020, Apple announced that it was closing all of its stores outside China as the coronavirus began spreading around the world. At the time, the closings were only scheduled through March 27.

Since that first announcement, Apple has proactively reopened and reclosed locations around the world, often acting in advance of official government restrictions.

Related Topics

World Business China United States March 2020 Apple All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defense, economic JVs with Pakistan in progress : ..

29 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distin ..

34 minutes ago

DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service ben ..

34 minutes ago

US Airstrikes in Syria Confirm Washington Being Oc ..

30 seconds ago

Mesmerizing dance performances at the Open Air The ..

32 seconds ago

Pashinyan Says Armenian Armed Forces, General Staf ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.