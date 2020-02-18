UrduPoint.com
All Areas Surrounding Syria's Aleppo Now Cleared Of Militants - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

All Areas Surrounding Syria's Aleppo Now Cleared of Militants - Reports

The Syrian armed forces regained control over all settlements adjacent to the city of Aleppo on Sunday for the first time since 2012 and with it secured it from daily militant attacks, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Syrian armed forces regained control over all settlements adjacent to the city of Aleppo on Sunday for the first time since 2012 and with it secured it from daily militant attacks, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

Syria's state Ikhbariya broadcaster specified that the army liberated 23 towns and villages in Aleppo province on Sunday amid the retreat of militants. Among the key liberated settlements are the town of Anadan and the village of Biyanun, located to the north of Aleppo on the strategic highway 214 leading to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

To the west of Aleppo, the army entered the settlements of al-Huta, Baccatin and Bshantara.

Syrian state television broadcasted footage from Aleppo, whose residents waving national flags filled the streets.

Aleppo was liberated back in 2016, but militants used to shell the city from the suburbs, killing civilians and inflicting significant material damage.

Since early February, Syrian government forces have liberated a number of strategic settlements in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, including the cities of Ma'arat al-Nu'man and Saraqib. The latter is located at the intersection of the M4 highway (Latakia-Aleppo) and the M5 highway (Damascus-Aleppo). The army has also restored control over the M5 highway, except for a small section blocked by the Turkish military.

