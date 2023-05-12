UrduPoint.com

All Attacks Of Ukraine Military In Soledar Direction Repelled - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

All Attacks of Ukraine Military in Soledar Direction Repelled - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in the Soledar direction on May 11, but their attacks were repulsed, no breakthroughs took place, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Soledar tactical direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations yestreday along the entire line of contact between the parties that is more than 95 kilometers (59 miles) long.

The units of the Ukrainian armed forces launched 26 attacks, in which more than 1,000 military personnel, up to 40 tanks, as well as other military and special equipment were involved. All attacks by units of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "no breakthroughs took place."

In this direction, more than 540 Ukrainian military, eight tanks and more than 20 units of other armored vehicles were destroyed, the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles May All

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

3 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.