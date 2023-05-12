All Attacks of Ukraine Military in Soledar Direction Repelled - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in the Soledar direction on May 11, but their attacks were repulsed, no breakthroughs took place, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Soledar tactical direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations yestreday along the entire line of contact between the parties that is more than 95 kilometers (59 miles) long.

The units of the Ukrainian armed forces launched 26 attacks, in which more than 1,000 military personnel, up to 40 tanks, as well as other military and special equipment were involved. All attacks by units of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "no breakthroughs took place."

In this direction, more than 540 Ukrainian military, eight tanks and more than 20 units of other armored vehicles were destroyed, the statement read.