All Bad Things People Predicted After Brexit Are Happening - UK Author

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) UK novelist Ken Follett said on Thursday that all the "bad things" people had said would happen after the UK left the European Union are happening, adding that Brexit was like a "poke in the eyes" to the Europeans.

"All the bad things people predicted would happen after Brexit are happening: British companies having terrible trouble exporting, they've got delayed at customs ...and of course, Northern Ireland is rioting," Follett said during an online briefing with the Foreign Press Association in London to present his latest book.

The author of 36 thrillers and historical novels said that in the case of Northern Ireland, where unionists have been violently protesting against the post-Brexit arrangements, something has to be done.

"Northern Ireland is very worried that they would be told: you can't be part of the United Kingdom anymore. They are part of our country and they are entitled to be heard, but they weren't listened to," Follett stressed.

He also recalled that 18 months ago he embarked in a European tour with another three authors - Jojo Moyes, Kate Mosse and Lee Child - to explain to their European readers that not all the people in the UK were rejecting the EU.

"Brexit is rejecting, of course, because we say to the Europeans: we don't want to be in your club, and all four of us were embarrassed and unhappy by that message," he said.

Talking about 'Never', his latest novel, Follett said that the book to be launched in November is different from anything else he has ever written, because it is set in the present, with its main characters dealing with a global crisis that can unleash another world war.

The writer explained that the inspiration for 'Never' did not come from any particular set of events but from the general atmosphere of danger and tension the world is currently experiencing.

The UK finally left the EU on December 31 as part of the Brexit process and began a new political and economic relationship with the bloc.