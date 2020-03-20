All Balkan Nations Register Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The Balkan states each registered increases in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, their respective health authorities reported Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Balkan states each registered increases in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, their respective health authorities reported Friday.

The civil defense headquarters of the Croatian Interior Ministry said that 11 more people were reported to be infected since late Thursday, bringing the nation's total to 113. The first patient died from the illness overnight.

Serbia's Health Ministry meanwhile has so far reported a total of 118 cases, confirming 15 new cases in the past day. No related deaths have been reported in the country.

An almost total ban on international travel went into effect in both countries as of Friday, with only citizens and specialized medical professionals allowed entry.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reported 5 new cases, making the nation's total 69.

All patients are in the central municipality of Konjic.

In Northern Macedonia, the Health Ministry said that 19 new cases of infection were detected since Thursday afternoon from about 71 tests conducted. One person had recovered during that time. According to the ministry, no patients have died since the virus reached the country.

Montenegro, the last European nation to confirm coronavirus within its borders, now has 13 cases, according to Director of the Institute of Public Health Boban Mugosa.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared Europe the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of the cases remain concentrated in Western Europe, with Italy, Spain, Germany and France each having reported tens of thousands of cases.