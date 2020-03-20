UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Balkan Nations Register Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

All Balkan Nations Register Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The Balkan states each registered increases in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, their respective health authorities reported Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Balkan states each registered increases in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, their respective health authorities reported Friday.

The civil defense headquarters of the Croatian Interior Ministry said that 11 more people were reported to be infected since late Thursday, bringing the nation's total to 113. The first patient died from the illness overnight.

Serbia's Health Ministry meanwhile has so far reported a total of 118 cases, confirming 15 new cases in the past day. No related deaths have been reported in the country.

An almost total ban on international travel went into effect in both countries as of Friday, with only citizens and specialized medical professionals allowed entry.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reported 5 new cases, making the nation's total 69.

All patients are in the central municipality of Konjic.

In Northern Macedonia, the Health Ministry said that 19 new cases of infection were detected since Thursday afternoon from about 71 tests conducted. One person had recovered during that time. According to the ministry, no patients have died since the virus reached the country.

Montenegro, the last European nation to confirm coronavirus within its borders, now has 13 cases, according to Director of the Institute of Public Health Boban Mugosa.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared Europe the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of the cases remain concentrated in Western Europe, with Italy, Spain, Germany and France each having reported tens of thousands of cases.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Europe France Died Germany Spain Italy Macedonia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Goretzka and Kimmich set up coronavirus programme

2 minutes ago

Pedestrian run over by speeding bus in Alipur

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sibi Division instructs DCs to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Arrests 11 Extremists From Turkey's DHKP-C ..

2 minutes ago

Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight atten ..

7 minutes ago

LPGA delays three more events, moves major to Sept ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.