All Beaches at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul Closed Down Over Search for Shells - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) All beaches at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul were closed down on Tuesday due to ongoing investigation over the discovery of at least 28 unexploded mines, a source in police told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Sofular beach in Sile was closed after the discovery of unexploded shells.

"At the moment, all beaches in Sile are closed. Reopening date is yet to be determined," the source said.

Authorities continue to survey the area, the source added, while not ruling out that there could be more than 28 shells that were initially found earlier in the week.