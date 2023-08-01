Open Menu

All Beaches At Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul Closed Down Over Search For Shells - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

All Beaches at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul Closed Down Over Search for Shells - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) All beaches at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul were closed down on Tuesday due to ongoing investigation over the discovery of at least 28 unexploded mines, a source in police told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Sofular beach in Sile was closed after the discovery of unexploded shells.

"At the moment, all beaches in Sile are closed. Reopening date is yet to be determined," the source said.

Authorities continue to survey the area, the source added, while not ruling out that there could be more than 28 shells that were initially found earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Police Istanbul All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

12 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

12 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

12 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

12 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

12 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

12 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

12 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

12 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

12 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

12 hours ago

More Stories From World