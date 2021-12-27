UrduPoint.com

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy - Draft Consitution

Draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution, published on Monday, envision that All-Belarusian People's Assembly approves the country's domestic and foreign policy, as well as the military doctrine

"All-Belarusian People's Assembly: approves the main directions of internal and external politics, military doctrine, the concept of national security," the draft document, published by the Belta state-run news agency, said.

In total, 1,200 people can become members of the assembly, and its term is limited to five years. The assembly can also propose laws.

"at the suggestion of the president (the assembly) makes a decision about the possibility of sending military personnel, employees of paramilitary organizations, other persons outside the Republic of Belarus to participate in ensuring collective security and activities for the maintenance of international peace and security;" the draft document read.

