All-Belarusian People's Assembly May Convene In January-February 2021 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

All-Belarusian People's Assembly May Convene in January-February 2021 - Prime Minister

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is likely to convene in January or February 2021, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is likely to convene in January or February 2021, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday.

"We expect it to be held in early 2021, perhaps January or February," Golovchenko said following relevant talks with President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the prime minister, the president will soon draft a decree on an setting an organizing committee, which will later submit proposals on the date, the format and the agenda of the meeting.

The session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is expected to focus on the country's socioeconomic and political development, Golovchenko went on to say.

