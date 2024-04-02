Open Menu

All Black Great Sam Whitelock To Retire At End Of French Club Season: Federation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

All Black great Sam Whitelock to retire at end of French club season: Federation

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sam Whitelock, the most capped player in All Blacks history, will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current club season in France, his federation announced on Tuesday.

Whitelock, a 35-year-old lock, played 153 times for New Zealand and won two World Cups.

He is currently playing for Pau in France's Top 14.

"I've been having a few conversations with my wife Hannah and the kids around what the future looks like for us.

And it's time to finish the playing chapter of rugby," Whitelock said in an All Blacks statement.

"I think if you talk to anyone who has played for a long time, that desire (to compete) never leaves, it's just that stage of life when you move on."

Whitelock was the youngest All Black to play in 100 Tests and the quickest in the world to achieve the milestone.

His overall appearance record places him second only to Alun Wyn Jones of Wales on the all-time list of most-capped internationals.

