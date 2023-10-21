Open Menu

All Blacks Coach Can Enjoy Popcorn After Booking World Cup Final Place

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 11:20 AM

All Blacks coach can enjoy popcorn after booking World Cup final place

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said he would sit down with some popcorn to enjoy seeing who his side will face in the Rugby World Cup final after they thrashed Argentina on Friday.

After the All Blacks crushed the Argentinians 44-6 in a seven-try masterclass at the Stade de France, Foster insisted he had no preference between reigning champions South Africa and England, who face each other on Saturday in the other semi-final.

"I'll be watching it, have some popcorn. But I don't care who wins," Foster said.

"We're very much in a 'focus about ourselves' stage at the moment.

"South Africa have been playing some brilliant rugby but we've also seen an English team that has built quietly. It will be an interesting contrast of styles.

"The extra day gives us a chance to have a break mentally," Foster said.

He said his side had put themselves where they want to be.

"It's everything. It's the goal. We came here wanting to be in the final and then we obviously want to go and win it. We have given ourselves that opportunity," Foster said.

The All Blacks coach had faced intense criticism coming into this World Cup after his side suffered a record loss to South Africa before the tournament -- and those voices grew louder when host nation France beat them 27-13 in the opening game of this tournament.

He relished the question of whether he had proved his critics wrong by reaching the final, returning twice to the subject to carefully frame his answer.

"I am just proud to be part of this group, there is no personal agenda here," he said.

"Things have happened to individuals and to me, but the team comes first. Right now we're making a lot of those decisions together as a group and it is working well.

"When it comes down to it, all the decisions we make have to be about the team... it's about the All Blacks, the team comes first."

Captain Sam Cane said the squad had grown accustomed to "blocking out outside noise" -- and he took great pride in the team peaking just at the right time.

"We focus on what's important in the group. We trust the coaching staff immensely, we trust the plan," he said.

"We are a very different team now. We've had players coming back. It feels like we have built nicely to this point."

Related Topics

World France Argentina South Africa All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Sec ..

UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

10 hours ago
 PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud ..

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza ..

12 hours ago
PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

12 hours ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

12 hours ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

12 hours ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

12 hours ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

12 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World