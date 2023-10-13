All Blacks coach Foster drops key winger Telea for Ireland quarter-final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) In-form winger Mark Telea has been dropped by head coach Ian Foster from New Zealand's starting XV for Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Ireland after breaking team protocol.

The 26-year-old scored three tries in two matches -- two against Italy and one in the loss to France -- but that was not enough to save his spot for the match at the Stade de France.

"He breached protocol, nothing major but it kept him out of selection," said Foster at a press conference after unveiling the team.

"It happens, it is why t it is. It was pretty clear cut and I do not want to talk about it any more."

Foster, whose job looked to be at risk last year due to a series of poor results, grew increasingly testy at being asked further questions about the incident.

He did say, though, when asked about the specifics of Telea's indiscretion and about the team's mindset: "It says volumes about what we stand for and speaks volumes for the team."

Foster, 58, cut in at the end when captain Sam Cane was asked about the matter.

"I am not so sure how many times we have to say we do not want to talk about it any more," he said.

"We have said what we have had to say."

Foster made six changes from the team that began the 73-0 drubbing of Uruguay in the All Blacks' last pool match.

He recalled Ethan de Groot, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden, the latter two join sibling Jordie in the starting XV.

Cane captains the side and will be bidding to avoid becoming the first All Blacks captain to lose three Tests to the Irish.

- 'Hat off to the Irish' -

Ireland inflicted two defeats on Cane and the three-time world champions in last year's historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

Foster, though, said nothing that happened in the past weighed on his side going into the match.

"I do not think the past matters," he said.

"You learn at the time it becomes a part of who you are. We have prepared well with this match in mind.

"We know the size of the challenge. Ireland deserve the credit they get but rugby is about who is best on the day."

The Irish are likely to start marginal favourites at the Stade de France as they seek an 18th successive Test win.

Unlike the Irish, the All Blacks lost one of their pool games, going down to a 27-13 defeat in the opener against hosts France.

The New Zealanders -- who beat the Irish at the same stage of the tournament in 2019 -- bounced back to inflict heavy pool-stage defeats on Italy, Namibia and Uruguay.

"Ireland have got the upper hand a few time over us so naturally you respect them," said Foster.

"It hurts but you have got to take one's hat off to the Irish for the run of wins and form.

"But we start the match at 0-0 and it should be a great game."

Team (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

pi/gj