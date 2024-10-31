Open Menu

All Blacks Recall Big Guns For England Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) New Zealand coach Scott Robertson recalled several senior players Thursday as he made changes to his side to play England in this weekend's November international at Twickenham.

Only four of the starting 15 that featured in last week's 64-19 thrashing of Japan in Yokohama were retained in the starting line-up, with Wallace Sititi moving from No 8 to blindside flanker.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who was not even in the matchday 23 in Yokohama, was recalled at lock with Patrick Tuipulotu, the captain against Japan, relegated to the bench for Saturday's match.

Elsewhere in the forwards, former skipper Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and 2023 world player of the year Ardie Savea comes in at No 8.

Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor in the front row.

In the backs, Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half with brother Jordie at inside centre.

Mark Tele'a and Caleb Clarke will be on the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at full-back.

New Zealand sent 11 players straight to England, avoiding the Japan leg of a tour that also includes Tests against Ireland, France and Italy.

The All Blacks twice defeated England in New Zealand in July, thanks to narrow 16-15 and 24-17 wins.

"While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July," said Robertson.

"Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others.

"The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years and that's a challenge that we will step forward to, especially with the Hillary Shield at stake."

England coach Steve Borthwick named his side on Tuesday.

New Zealand and England have met 45 times since their first clash in 1905, with the last of England's mere eight wins coming in a 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan.

