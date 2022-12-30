All border crossings in Kosovo open as Serbs remove roadblocks

All border crossings linking Kosovo to Serbia reopened Friday after ethnic Serbs dismantled roadblocks they had set up in protest over a policeman's arrest, easing tensions in the volatile region.

Mitrovica, Kosovo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :All border crossings linking Kosovo to Serbia reopened Friday after ethnic Serbs dismantled roadblocks they had set up in protest over a policeman's arrest, easing tensions in the volatile region.

Kosovo police said two smaller border crossings "opened for traffic in the afternoon" on Friday. The main border crossing at Merdare had reopened on Thursday.

The only barricade left standing in northern Kosovo is near the flashpoint city of Mitrovica, where two burnt trucks -- the target of suspected arson -- still block the road.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, after a bitter war in the late 1990s.

The latest trouble erupted after ethnic Serbs in the north put up barricades to protest the arrest of a former policeman suspected of being involved in attacks against ethnic Albanian police officers -- effectively sealing off traffic on two border crossings.

After the roadblocks were set up, Kosovar police and international peacekeepers were attacked in several shooting incidents.