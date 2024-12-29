All But Two Feared Dead After South Korea Plane Crashes With 181 Aboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Muan (South Korea) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Dec, 2024) A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two feared dead.
A bird strike and adverse weather conditions were cited by authorities as likely causes of the crash that flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.
Video showed the Jeju Air plane from Bangkok landing on its belly at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.
"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the wall, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire official told families at a briefing, according to a statement released by the fire brigade.
"The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the deceased is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains," he was quoted as saying.
Only two people were rescued, both flight attendants, and 120 people were confirmed dead by mid-afternoon, the fire department said in a statement.
An AFP photographer saw the burned-out wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the runway at Muan -- some 288 kilometres (about 190 miles) southwest of Seoul -- as firefighters and emergency vehicles worked nearby.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From World
-
All but two feared dead after South Korea plane crashes with 181 aboard5 minutes ago
-
Bumrah gives India a shot at victory, but Australia lead by 3335 minutes ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup15 minutes ago
-
Protesters gather in Tbilisi before inauguration of disputed president15 minutes ago
-
Brunson's 55 points propel Knicks to overtime win over Wizards45 minutes ago
-
Atalanta snatch late draw at Lazio to hold Serie A lead1 hour ago
-
Croatia elects president as incumbent looks favorite1 hour ago
-
UNESCO-listed musical instrument stifled in Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Trump sides with Musk in right-wing row over worker visas2 hours ago
-
Bumrah rips out Australia middle order as India fight back in 4th Test2 hours ago
-
Plane with 181 on board crashes in South Korea, killing 472 hours ago
-
Salome Zurabishvili: defiant champion of Georgia's EU dream2 hours ago