All California Voters To Get Mail-In Ballots For 2020 Election - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

All California Voters to Get Mail-In Ballots for 2020 Election - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) All voters in the state of California will get a mail-in ballot to participate in November's election, Governor Gavin Newsom said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"I signed an executive order... that will allow every registered voter in the state of California to receive a mail-in ballot," Newsom said on Friday. "It is great for public health, it is great for voting rights... it is going to be great for participation."

The governor said the mail-in ballot is not a required substitute for voting in person.

The state will also have an appropriate number of physical sites for people to vote.

Newsom also warned that the pandemic is far from over, noting that the state saw nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 81 related deaths on Thursday alone.

California was going ahead with phase 2 of its reopening program for the state economy and hoped to be able to move on to phase 3 within the next week, he added.

