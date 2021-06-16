UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Care Home Staff In England To Require Covid Jabs: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

All care home staff in England to require Covid jabs: govt

All care home staff in England will need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus under a controversial new law, the government announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :All care home staff in England will need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus under a controversial new law, the government announced on Wednesday.

If approved by parliament, the new legislation means that from October, anyone working in a care home must have two doses of a vaccine unless they have a medical exemption.

The rules will apply to all workers employed directly by the care home, agency workers and volunteers deployed in the care home.

"Vaccines save lives and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated we need to do everything we can to keep reducing the risk," said health minister Matt Hancock.

"We have a responsibility to do all we can to safeguard those receiving care, including in the NHS (state-funded health service), and so will be consulting further on whether to extend to other health and social care workers.

"This is the right thing to do and a vitally important step to continue protecting care homes now and in the future," he added.

NHS figures to June 6 show that 84 percent of staff in care homes in England have had one dose of vaccine, and almost 69 percent have had both jabs, although there is a wide geographical disparity in uptake.

Britain has been one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, with 127,926 deaths among those testing positive for the virus.

Deaths are currently at low levels, but cases are rising due to the emergence of the Delta variant that has forced the government to delay full lifting of anti-virus restrictions.

Related Topics

Parliament Hancock June October All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

60 minutes ago

Belarus, Poland Provided Some Preliminary Details ..

4 minutes ago

Omar criticizes opposition for disturbing peace of ..

4 minutes ago

Putin says 'may be compromises' with US on prisone ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Gill condemns PML-N lawmaker's remarks on Punja ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.