All Children of UK Queen Elizabeth II Arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) All four children of UK Queen Elizabeth II have arrived at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reports of her deteriorating health, the Birmingham Mail newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under medical supervision.

PA Media later reported that UK Prince of Wales Charles and Duke of Cambridge William had arrived in the castle.