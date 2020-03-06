UrduPoint.com
All-China Journalists Association Protests US Caps On Chinese State Media Staff

Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) expressed a protest on Friday over the United States' move to limit staff numbers at Chinese state media working in the country

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) expressed a protest on Friday over the United States' move to limit staff numbers at Chinese state media working in the country.

On Monday, the US Department of State said that five of China's state media outlets which were previously designated as foreign missions by Washington � would have to reduce their personnel in the US from 160 to 100. The US gave the Chinese outlets until March 13 to comply.

In a statement, the ACJA condemned the new restrictions and expressed concerns over their negative ramifications.

The journalists' association urged the US to remove the discriminatory restrictions, and stop interfering with the work of media and violating the rights of Chinese journalists working on its soil.

The US, in turn, has referred to its decision a matter of "reciprocity." This is supposedly a reference to when in February Beijing revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal journalists over a "racially discriminatory" article about the coronavirus outbreak.

