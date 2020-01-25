All Chinese Travel Agencies Cancel Group Tours Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Chinese tour operators will cancel any upcoming group tours and temporarily postpone the selling of airline ticket and hotel packages in connection with the ongoing outbreak of a deadly new form of coronavirus, the official China Central Television broadcaster reported on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Chinese tour operators will cancel any upcoming group tours and temporarily postpone the selling of airline ticket and hotel packages in connection with the ongoing outbreak of a deadly new form of coronavirus, the official China Central Television broadcaster reported on Saturday.

"Starting today, all travel companies and online travel agencies will stop selling group tours, as well as the sale of airline ticket and hotel packages," the broadcaster stated.

Group tours that have already left China will be allowed to complete their trips in accordance with tour operators' contractual obligations, the broadcaster reported.

The first cases of the unknown type of viral pneumonia were recorded in China's city of Wuhan in late December. It has since been confirmed to be a new strain of coronavirus. According to the latest official data, more than 1,300 people have been infected, with 41 people having died as a result of contracting the virus.