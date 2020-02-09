All Civilians Led Out of Thai Mall Where Mass Shooting Occurred - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The shopping mall in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima where a mass shooting occurred on Saturday has been cleared of all civilians, Thairath tv reports.

All civilians have been led out of the mall itself, as well as the adjacent territory, Thairath TV said citing military sources. All streets leading to the mall have been cut off by police and military forces.

Thai special forces are working on the scene, as the shooter is still believed to be somewhere in the area around the shopping mall.

Earlier, Thairath TV reported that the shooter, a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, managed to escape the mall after a shootout with special forces in the mall's parking garage.

One special forces serviceman was killed in the shootout, another was injured, according to the broadcaster.

The gunman reportedly held over a dozen people hostage at the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. At least 20 people were reportedly killed in the shooting and over 30 were injured.

According to Thairath TV, the gunman shot at a gas cylinder in the mall's parking lot, setting it on fire, before disappearing from the building. He also reportedly made several shots in the street near the parking lot.

The shooter is reportedly a professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program.