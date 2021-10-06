'All Clear' Given in Texas High School Shooting, Students Exiting Building - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Police gave an all clear for students to leave the Mansfield Timberview high school in Arlington, Texas, where an active shooter situation took place Tuesday morning, local news reported.

Following the all clear signal, students began to exit the school building to board buses lined up outside to transport them to a parent reunification location, the report said.