'All Clear' Given In Texas High School Shooting, Students Exiting Building - Reports

Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

Police gave an all clear for students to leave the Mansfield Timberview high school in Arlington, Texas, where an active shooter situation took place Tuesday morning, local news reported

Following the all clear signal, students began to exit the school building to board buses lined up outside to transport them to a parent reunification location, the report said.

