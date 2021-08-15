All Commercial Flights From Kabul Airport Suspended - NATO Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) All commercial flights from Kabul airport have been suspended and only military flights are currently allowed, Reuters new agency reported Sunday citing a NATO official.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously stated that the alliance was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country. In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces.