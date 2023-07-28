BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that he had held a phone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, with the two officials agreeing that all conditions for stable supply of Russian oil and gas to Hungary have been met.

"Yesterday afternoon, Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister responsible for energy, and I discussed energy supplies, and we agreed that conditions for continuous stable supply of our country with gas and oil have been met from all points of view so we can feel confident about preparation for the winter season," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Novak reaffirmed Russia's commitment to implement its existing long-term contracts on gas and oil supplies, the Hungarian minister added.