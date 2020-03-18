UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Counties In US State Of Florida To Open Mobile Virus Test Site By Friday - Senator

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

All Counties in US State of Florida to Open Mobile Virus Test Site by Friday - Senator

All 67 counties in the US state of Florida should have at least one mobile site to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) open by Friday, Senator Rick Scott said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) All 67 counties in the US state of Florida should have at least one mobile site to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) open by Friday, Senator Rick Scott said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is great news for these communities! Getting mobile testing sites up and running is the most important thing we can do to stem the spread of this virus. Every county in Florida and across the country should have at least one mobile testing site up and running by Friday," Scott said via Twitter.

A US test shortage continues to hamper efforts to fight the coronavirus by preventing researchers from mapping its spread, especially among those infected who are unaware they have contracted the virus because they have no symptoms but continue to spread it to others, according to media reports.

A shortage of novel coronavirus tests in the United States and abroad has fueled a massive push by private healthcare providers to develop new diagnostic tests.

Related Topics

Shortage Mobile Twitter Florida United States SITE Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

22 minutes ago

Italy Might Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Beyond Apr ..

35 seconds ago

Switzerland Stops Issuing Entry Visas, Closes Air ..

37 seconds ago

Iran Launches Medical Molybdenum-99 Radioisotope P ..

38 seconds ago

Farewell lunch hosted in honor of A D Khowaja

41 seconds ago

Maryland Registers 28 New COVID-19 Cases - Governo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.