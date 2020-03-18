All Counties in US State of Florida to Open Mobile Virus Test Site by Friday - Senator

All 67 counties in the US state of Florida should have at least one mobile site to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) open by Friday, Senator Rick Scott said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) All 67 counties in the US state of Florida should have at least one mobile site to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) open by Friday, Senator Rick Scott said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is great news for these communities! Getting mobile testing sites up and running is the most important thing we can do to stem the spread of this virus. Every county in Florida and across the country should have at least one mobile testing site up and running by Friday," Scott said via Twitter.

A US test shortage continues to hamper efforts to fight the coronavirus by preventing researchers from mapping its spread, especially among those infected who are unaware they have contracted the virus because they have no symptoms but continue to spread it to others, according to media reports.

A shortage of novel coronavirus tests in the United States and abroad has fueled a massive push by private healthcare providers to develop new diagnostic tests.