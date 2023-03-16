All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran Route Despite Complexity - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that all countries agree to build the Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran route, despite the geopolitical complexity of the project.

"Everyone agrees, despite the complexity of geopolitical layouts and contradictions between the countries of the regions that always arise between neighbors.

Everyone agrees that it is necessary to build this route (Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran)," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The president added that now it is necessary to understand how fast the construction of the route will be completed, and what are the final sources of funding.�