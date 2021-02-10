All Countries Have Excess Mortality Due to Coronavirus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) All countries had excess mortality due to the coronavirus, Russia is not the only one, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The deputy prime minister, Tatiana Golikova, said Monday that the mortality in Russia increased by 17.9 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, and the increase included coronavirus cases as well as others. The entire world, including Russia, had additional mortality because of the coronavirus, Golikova said, adding that the excess mortality data were preliminary.

"Our healthcare system was efficient and showed that it can mobilize fast and be relied upon. Nearly all country had excess mortality in 2020, and, unfortunately, this mortality is higher than what would be acceptable. But this is the grim reality of the pandemic, so unfortunately, all countries have had to face [that,]" the spokesman told reporters.

When asked if some regions were reporting falsely small numbers, Peskov said the regions had adequate response to the pandemic.

"As for the data from the regions, there may be some nuances somewhere. But then again, I would not dare describe the exact math behind it. I would suggest proceeding based on what Tatiana Golikova said," Peskov said.

According to the preliminary data from the Federal statistics agency, almost 86,500 people died from the coronavirus in 2020.

"These are sad numbers for all of us. But this is the reality we are facing, it is not just covid, but its direct and indirect consequences," Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the work of the coronavirus response center and has repeatedly praised it, the spokesman told reporters.