All Countries Have to Play by Same Rules of Road - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States will always insist on its values, the rules are universal, and countries must follow them, US President Joe Biden said at the beginning of a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a White House press pool report.

"We have a responsibility for the world as well as for our people," Biden said.

"That's why we believe - and you and I have talked about this - all countries have to play by the same rules of the road, why the United States is always going to stand up for our interests and values, and those of our allies and partners," he said.