All Countries Must Urge Russia to Reverse Suspension of Grain Deal - US Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) All UN member states should appeal for Russia to reverse its decision to halt the Black Sea grain deal because the world needs it, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"The world needs the Black Sea Grain Initiative and all member states must come together and urge Russia to reverse this decision, resume negotiations to extend, expand and fully implement this initiative," Thomas-Greenfield told journalists.