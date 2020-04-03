UrduPoint.com
All Countries Should Remove Financial Barriers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

All countries should remove financial barriers and enable cash transfers to their most vulnerable households to alleviate suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"We call on all countries to remove financial barriers to care for people who delay or forgo care because they can't afford it," Tedros told reporters at a virtual media briefing. "Suspending user fees should be supported with measures to compensate providers for the loss of revenues. Governments should also consider using cash transfers to the most vulnerable households."

