MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) All countries are having issues with the supply and distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan, said on Monday.

"All countries are struggling with the issue of getting vaccine and then deciding the scheduling and whether they go for giving one dose to everybody and then trying to delay the second dose a little. All countries are trying to do this pretty demanding arithmetic for what is the best combination," Ryan said at a press briefing.

Several drugmakers, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have recently run into production difficulties and had to reduce deliveries of the vaccine. In particular, countries in Europe and North America were most affected by the delays.