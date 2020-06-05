UrduPoint.com
All COVID-19 Patients Recover, Discharged From Wuhan Hospitals - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The last three patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from a hospital in China's Wuhan, the city health committee said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, on June 3, the patients retested negative for COVID-19, their temperature was normal with no symptoms observed.

On June 4, doctors assessed the patients' condition as satisfactory for discharge.

"Thus, there are no patients with coronavirus infection in Wuhan hospitals," the statement said.

As of June 1, Wuhan's Dongxihu district, which was previously recognized as a COVID-19 medium-risk zone, has not registered cases of infection over the past two weeks. From June 2, the level of epidemiological threat there was lowered from medium to low.

All districts in Wuhan are now assessed to be low risk for COVID-19.

