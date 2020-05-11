UrduPoint.com
All COVID-19 Precautions To Remain In Place After Russians Back To Work On May 12 - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

All safety and sanitary measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic will remain in place after the period of non-working days in Russia ends on May 12, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) All safety and sanitary measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic will remain in place after the period of non-working days in Russia ends on May 12, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Starting tomorrow, May 12, the period of non-working days for the entire country and for all sectors of the economy ends. But the fight against the epidemic is not over.

Its danger persists, even in regions where the situation is relatively good," Putin said in an address to the nation.

"The exit from or easing of restrictions should take place in strict compliance with all sanitary requirements that guarantee the safety of people," he added.

He added that any mass events in Russia would still be banned.

Relief measures for economic sectors hit by the lockdown will be extended beyond May 12.

