All Crew Members Of Capsized Chinese Ship In Indian Ocean Presumed Dead - Beijing

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 06:39 PM

All Crew Members of Capsized Chinese Ship in Indian Ocean Presumed Dead - Beijing

None of the 39 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat that capsized in the central Indian Ocean last week survived, the Chinese Transport Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) None of the 39 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat that capsized in the central Indian Ocean last week survived, the Chinese Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Based on the analysis of the capsizing pattern, the time elapsed since the incident, the construction of the vessel and the work of the divers ... It has been provisionally determined that there are no survivors on the vessel," the ministry said in a statement posted on WeChat.

On May 17, local media reported that a fishing vessel owned by China's Penglai Jinglu Fishery had capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean.

Of the 39 crew members, 17 were reportedly Chinese nationals, 17 were Indians and 5 were Filipinos. All of them were listed as missing at the time of the accident.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for immediate emergency measures, including the deployment of additional search and rescue teams, and asked for international assistance. Australia reportedly sent three planes to join the rescue mission, while India sent one.

