All Crew Members Of Syrian Military Helicopter Downed In Idlib Killed - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:36 PM

All Crew Members of Syrian Military Helicopter Downed in Idlib Killed - Source

All crew members of a helicopter of the Syrian Armed Forces downed in Idlib province earlier in the day have died, a Syrian military source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) All crew members of a helicopter of the Syrian Armed Forces downed in Idlib province earlier in the day have died, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said earlier in the day, amid escalations in Idlib, that the Syrian army had left the town of Nairab in Idlib as its helicopter had been downed.

The source confirmed to Sputnik that the helicopter was downed by a missile, adding that its pilot had been killed.

"Death of all crew members [of the helicopter] was confirmed," the military source said.

