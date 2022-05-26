All Crews of Foreign Ships Stranded in Mariupol Port Sent Home - DPR Head

(@FahadShabbir)

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) foreign ministry has facilitated the departure of all foreign ship crews from the demined port of Mariupol to their countries, but the vessels have yet to be identified before they can be let go, DPR leader Denis Pushilin told Sputnik

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) foreign ministry has facilitated the departure of all foreign ship crews from the demined port of Mariupol to their countries, but the vessels have yet to be identified before they can be let go, DPR leader Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.

"Foreign ship crews have already been sent to their countries. The DPR foreign ministry provided all support and there was no issues with this. As for the vessels, they remain there, for various reasons," Pushilin said.

The Black Sea basin of the Mariupol port was only recently cleared of mines planted by Ukrainian forces and preventing ships from safely leaving the port. Pushilin said each vessel will be checked and identified separately before it can leave.

"Now we will address the question of vessels' ownership and their further fate," Pushilin said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that five foreign vessels were able to leave the port of Mariupol after it was demined. Mayor of Mariupol Konstantin Ivashchenko said that two foreign vessels remain in the port and will be able to depart for their countries.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian sappers finished clearing the Mariupol port of mines, freed the approach channels and inland waters from sunken ships and navigational hazards. Sappers examined more than 1.5 million square meters (16 million square feet) of water area, 18 docks and 32 vessels. The ministry said works have begun to recover port infrastructure.