All Decisions of Investigators Must Be Intelligent, Irreproachable - Russian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) All decisions made by investigators must be intelligent and irreproachable, while all the mistakes must be timely corrected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday in a statement issued to mark the Day of the Employee of the Russian Federation Investigation.

"It is highly important that any proceeding decision made by an investigator must be intelligent and irreproachable, guarantee high quality and the entirety of an investigation. If a mistake is made for any reason, it must be timely corrected," the Russian president stressed.