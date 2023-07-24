All Drones Involved in Attack on Moscow Neutralized, Necessary Measures Taken - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) All drones involved in an attempted attack on Moscow have been neutralized and necessary measures are being taken on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings had been recorded in the Russian capital, adding that there was no serious damage or casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the attack had been thwarted, saying that two Ukrainian drones had been suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed.

"It is the issue that concerns our relevant ministry - the (Russian) Defense Ministry. You know, that those drones that were used today have been neutralized, measures are being taken in this regard," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether any measures had been taken to improve air defense in Moscow following drone attacks on the Russian capital in May.

As regards Russia's response to the attack, the official added that the special military operation in Ukraine would continue, with Moscow seeking to reach all its goals.