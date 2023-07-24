Open Menu

All Drones Involved In Attack On Moscow Neutralized, Necessary Measures Taken - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

All Drones Involved in Attack on Moscow Neutralized, Necessary Measures Taken - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) All drones involved in an attempted attack on Moscow have been neutralized and necessary measures are being taken on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that at about 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings had been recorded in the Russian capital, adding that there was no serious damage or casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the attack had been thwarted, saying that two Ukrainian drones had been suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed.

"It is the issue that concerns our relevant ministry - the (Russian) Defense Ministry. You know, that those drones that were used today have been neutralized, measures are being taken in this regard," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether any measures had been taken to improve air defense in Moscow following drone attacks on the Russian capital in May.

As regards Russia's response to the attack, the official added that the special military operation in Ukraine would continue, with Moscow seeking to reach all its goals.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia May All

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

9 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

16 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

38 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World