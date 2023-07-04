Open Menu

All Drones That Attacked Moscow On Tuesday Destroyed, Neutralized - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

All Drones That Attacked Moscow on Tuesday Destroyed, Neutralized - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) All drones flying towards Moscow on Tuesday were either destroyed or neutralized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage.

Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region.

"Of course, we cannot give a professional assessment of the work of our defense system against such attacks. We can only state that all these drones were either destroyed or neutralized using the appropriate systems. This is an absolutely obvious fact," Peskov told reporters.

