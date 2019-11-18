UrduPoint.com
All Entrances To Georgian Parliament Unblocked - Interior Ministry

All entries to the Georgian parliament have been unblocked, the legislature can operate without problems, the Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) All entries to the Georgian parliament have been unblocked, the legislature can operate without problems, the Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday.

"As a result of the measures taken by the Georgian Interior Ministry's police forces, artificially created barriers at the entrance to the parliament have been cleared. All entrances to the parliament are free, the legislature can work without problems," the ministry said.

