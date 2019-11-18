UrduPoint.com
All Entrances To Georgian Parliament Unblocked After Opposition Rally - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) All entrances to the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi have been cleared, allowing the legislature to resume its work without further issue, the Georgian Interior Ministry said Monday.

"As a result of the measures taken by the Georgian Interior Ministry's police forces, artificially created barriers at the entrance to the parliament have been cleared. All entrances to the parliament are free, the legislature can work without problems," the ministry said.

The parliament's chairman, Archil Talakvadze, confirmed that the legislature was back in session.

The interior ministry meanwhile added that police officers had already arrested 18 protesters and continued to patrol areas near the parliament.

At the same time, local media reported that clashes between protesters and police continued after the latter dispersed demonstrators who tried to block Rustaveli Avenue, which runs adjacent to the parliament building.

The opposition protest was sparked last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received. The next general election is scheduled for October 2020, but protesters demand a snap vote.

