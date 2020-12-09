UrduPoint.com
All Estonia's Educational Institutions To Shift To Distant Learning From Monday - Gov't

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) All educational institutions in Estonia will switch to distance learning from Monday, December 14 due to the spread of coronavirus in the republic, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday.

"Starting from December 14, all educational institutions across Estonia, including general education schools, professional schools, applied science schools, as well as universities, will switch to distance learning. Work will continue as usual next year unless the government decides otherwise," Ratas said on Facebook.

Ratas also noted that contact learning can remain in place for children with special educational needs, and holding personal consultations, competitions, practice and exams is also allowed using precautions.

Estonia has so far confirmed 16,054 cases of COVID-19 and 139 fatalities.

