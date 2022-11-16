(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) All EU countries blame Russia for the missile incident in Poland, Polish Ambassador to the European Union Andrzej Sados said on Wednesday.

"All member states stressed that Russia is directly responsible for yesterday's tragedy, for the death of two Polish citizens," Sados said.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.