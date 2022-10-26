UrduPoint.com

All EU Countries Monitor Their Citizens Using Spyware - EU Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 10:32 PM

All European Union countries use spyware, such as the Israeli-made Pegasus, to spy on their citizens, Dutch EU lawmaker Sophie in 't Veld said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) All European Union countries use spyware, such as the Israeli-made Pegasus, to spy on their citizens, Dutch EU lawmaker Sophie in 't Veld said on Wednesday.

A political scandal concerning espionage by the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI) erupted in April, after a Toronto-based rights group, Citizen Lab, discovered that the Spanish intelligence services had used the Israeli-made Pegasus malware to wiretap the phones of more than 60 current and former Catalan officials as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. On May 10, CNI Director Paz Esteban Lopez was dismissed due to the scandal.

"This is not about a handful of governments spying on their citizens, it is all over Europe. All governments are using this stuff, some governments are abusing it," In 't Veld told the Financial Times newspaper.

According to the lawmaker, at present the authorities only pretend to comply with the rules governing the use of spyware. For this reason, she called for broader powers to be given to Brussels to restrict the misuse of spyware, similar to those possessed by the US government.

In 't Veld said that the US has the FBI and Congress with full inquiry powers, and a Federal justice department, which can investigate and intervene, to combat the abuse of spyware programs.

"We cannot have an open European Union if we do not have all these super supranational instruments for the enforcement of the rules," In 't Veld added.

According to the newspaper, the report on the use of spyware will be published on November 8 and will face strong criticism from EU states spying on citizens for political reasons. The report will also urge the blacklisting of companies that do not comply with the rules, but it will not mention the requirement to completely ban Pegasus.

Israeli cyberintelligence firm NSO Group claimed that the Pegasus program was sold only to governments to prevent terrorist attacks and other crimes. The journalistic probe, however, exposed multiple privacy rights abuses by state-linked NSO clients, while NSO denied the accusations.

Pegasus spyware enables the interception of conversations over mobile communications, and provides access to information stored on phones, as well as their cameras and microphones.

