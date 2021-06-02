All EU Countries Should Join Schengen Area in Future - European Commission

All members of the European Union should join the Schengen area in the future, the European Commission said on Wednesday

"Enlarge the Schengen area: Schengen's future must be marked by the expansion to those EU Member States that are not yet part of the Schengen area.

This is both a legitimate expectation and a legal obligation for those countries evaluated as ready for accession," the commission said in a statement on its new strategy "to make the largest free travel area in the world - the Schengen area - stronger and more resilient".