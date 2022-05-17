UrduPoint.com

All EU Countries Will Support Applications Of Sweden, Finland To Join NATO - Borrell

All EU member states will support Sweden and Finland in joining NATO, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) All EU member states will support Sweden and Finland in joining NATO, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We will talk also about the demand from Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, they will receive a strong support, I am sure, form all member states because it increases our unity and makes us stronger," Borrell said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The diplomat also expressed the hope that the alliance will overcome Turkey's objections to the Nordic countries' bid to obtain NATO membership.

