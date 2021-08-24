All EU Delegation Staff Who Needed to Be Evacuated From Afghanistan Are Back - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) All the EU diplomatic employees who needed to be evacuated from Afghanistan have been brought home, while a core presence remains at the Kabul airport, the European Commission's chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said on Tuesday.

"As far as I understand ... all the staff who needed to be evacuated have been evacuated. We still have a core presence at the airport in order to manage what needs to be managed, but the staff of the EU delegation and their families have all been evacuated," Mamertold a press briefing.