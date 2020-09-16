UrduPoint.com
All Europe Must Do Its Part On Migration: EU Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for Europe to work together on migration, after a fire at a migrant camp in Greece left thousands of people homeless

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for Europe to work together on migration, after a fire at a migrant camp in Greece left thousands of people homeless.

"I expect all member states to step up too. Migration is a European challenge and all of Europe must do its part," she said in her annual State of the EU speech.

